Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions free update and paid DLC adds new mode, characters, and more

Bandai Namco’s anime soccer game Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is receiving two free new updates that add a new game mode and story content, as well as paid DLC that brings nine new characters to the game (three initially). The free content has been added today, March 30, while the DLC is available to buy and install from March 31.

Thanks to the free 1.40 and 1.41 updates, the Hirado MS route has been added to Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions. The free-to-play Hirado MS route has been added to Episode: New Hero and tells a new story focused on Mitsuru Sano and Hiroshi Jito. The other free DLC is a new “Freestyle Match” mode. Freestyle Match takes the soccer action to a digital stage where you use items to defeat your opponent.

The paid DLC, meanwhile, adds Episode: Rising Stars to the game. This brings “IF” stories to purchased DLC characters, of which there will be nine in total, three as of March 31. Each character comes bundled with a short story comprising three missions. The first three DLC characters included in Episode: Rising Stars are Taro Misaki (Japan), Hikaru Matsuyama (Japan), and Karl Heinz Schneider (Germany). Watch the trailer for the free story missions and paid DLC characters below:

There’s a lot of new content being added to Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions. Fans of the game will be pleased with Bandai Namco’s continued support and you can read the complete list of 1.40 and 1.41 update patch notes below for full details of what’s being added (thanks Gematsu).

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions 1.40 and 1.41 update patch notes

Version 1.41

Stability improvements have been made.

Version 1.40