CD Projekt Red announces new Witcher 3 DLC based on the Netflix series

The Witcher 3 will be getting new DLC inspired by the highly successful Netflix series, according to a tweet from CD Projekt Red. The new content news was dropped as the company confirmed that a next-gen update would be arriving for The Witcher 3 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X later this year.

The Witcher 3, considered by most players to be the companies magnum opus, has been an extraordinary success for the company, bringing Andrzej Sapkowski’s hero Geralt to the attention of a huge new audience and paving the way for the Netflix series.

Déjà vu? 🤔



The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this year! Here’s a sneak peek of our updated cover art.



Spoiler alert: we also prepared some free DLCs inspired by @witchernetflix ✨



More info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/O34E1xCReI — The Witcher (@witchergame) July 10, 2021

Series star Henry Cavill is a huge fan of both the books and the games, and CD Projekt Red will now pull from the series to complete the massively messy Venn diagram of how inspirations for the game.

The new DLC will be free to everyone who owns the game, and will not be exclusive to the next-gen version, also being made available for the PS4, Xbox One, and Switch versions of the game. The company has given no indication as to the scope of the DLC, whether it will be something simple like armor or character outfits or something more involved like story quests.

The move could be cynically viewed as a play to build some goodwill on their most loved property after a rough launch and general erosion of trusts thanks to Cyberpunk 2077. On the other hand, more Witcher 3 content is never a bad thing.

We will be paying close attention to further announcements and will update you on what exactly the new DLC entails as soon as we find out.