Celebrate the Kanto region after Pokémon Go Tour: Johto with live events in Mexico and Taiwan

For those planning to attend the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event, you’ll have a chance to play with friends in-person at specific events after the festivities with activities for the Kanto region. The events will occur in Monterrey, Mexico, at Parque Fundidora and Kaohsiung, Taiwan, at the Taiwan Lantern Festival.

Players participating in these events will need to grab a ticket, and they must be there in person. Those who attend the event will receive an exclusive Pokémon Go Tour: Live particular research task that they can complete, receiving a Mewtwo as a reward. There will be additional shiny Pokémon and shiny Ditto for players to find, in addition to Snorlax following players around as their buddy.

Outside of the event, Farfetch’d, Kangaskhan, Mr. Mime, and Tauros will appear in the city. The legendary birds Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, will also be making special appearances as five-star raids that players can complete in the local area during the event.

The Kanto celebration event for these locations will occur on February 27 from 10 AM to 6 PM in their local time zones. Players will want to make sure they reserve their ticket early to make sure they can jump into the event before it fills up.