Chaos;Head Noah and Chaos;Child are coming to Switch on October 7

Chaos;Head Noah and Chaos;Child, the first two main entries of the Science Adventure series, are heading to the Nintendo Switch later this year.

Chaos: Child has already been released on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and PC in the past, but this is the first time Chaos;Head Noah will release out west since its original release in 2009. The original version of Noah, Chaos;Head, released back in 2008. An enhanced version, Chaos;Head Noah, released the following year.

This port of Chaos;Head Noah will be remastered in 1080p and will include all the new songs that were added to the original release in Japan. Unfortunately, there will not be an English dub so fans will have to settle on the Japanese voice-over with English text.

This release makes the entirety of the mainline entries from the Science Adventure series available for the very first time. The visual novel series has been on several platforms in the past, but until the release of Chaos;Head Noah it was never one complete package.

Chaos;Head Noah and Chaos;Child will be released together in a dual pack. Those who pick up the launch edition will receive a steelbook and “bonus costume DLC” for Chaos;Head Noah as well. The duo of games will launch on October 7.