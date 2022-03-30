Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is getting a Switch physical release exclusively through Playasia

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is releasing digitally on April 7 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, but Nintendo Switch fans specifically can get a physical copy of the game thanks to Hong Kong retailer Playasia.

The company is now taking preorders for Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition on Nintendo Switch for $39.99, twenty dollars more than the digital price. Square Enix, in recent years, has been doing HD remasters of many classic JRPG titles, including Legend of Mana and Romancing Saga 2, and Romancing Saga 3. Playasia has also been the sole physical retailer for English versions of each title, so Chrono Cross’s release is just a continuation of that ongoing partnership.

There is currently no news as to whether the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One versions of Chrono Cross will get a physical release, but historically it is unlikely. Out of all the games Square has collaborated with Playasia in the past, only a few have gotten a PlayStation 4 release, and usually, each version that will be available is announced at the same time.

The physical release of Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition comes out on April 28, only three weeks following its digital launch.