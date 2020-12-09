Cloud gaming for Xbox Game Pass is coming to iOS and PC

The Xbox Game Pass is one of the most popular gaming subscriptions that players can take advantage of, and it is getting even bigger. Xbox just announced that the games on-demand service will be expanded to newer devices. Currently, the Game Pass Ultimate offers cloud gaming beta for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Android devices. Now, however, players on iOS and PC can use this feature as well.

While Game Pass does exist with the Xbox app on Windows PC, this requires you to download the game itself to play. When it comes to cloud gaming, you can stream it directly to your device without having to take up space on your phone or hard drive. This feature will make gaming on your iPhone or even a tablet possible.

Game Pass also sports some of the most anticipated titles for the Xbox Series X|S.

Halo Infinite

Psychonauts 2

The Ascent

The Medium (console launch exclusive)

The Gunk (console launch exclusive)

Warhammer 40K: Darktide (console launch exclusive)

Exomecha (console launch exclusive)

Scorn

Skatebird

Dead Static Drive

The Good Life

It is no surprise that Xbox is looking to expand on this service. Since last year the monthly engagement with Game Pass more than doubled. Not only will there be new platforms to use cloud gaming, but it is also expanding to new countries. Australia, Japan, Mexico, and New Zealand will experience cloud gaming with their Game Pass.

Cloud gaming beta will only be available to gamers with the Game Pass Ultimate. The new expansion of the service is expected to come in Spring 2021. Until then, PC gamers will have to make due downloading games, and gamers on iOS devices will just have to be patient or get an Android.