Codemasters pay tribute to Colin McRae in new DiRT Rally 2.0 DLC

UK-based racing game specialists Codemasters have announced a new expansion coming to DiRT Rally 2.0 which focuses on the life and career of legendary rally driver Colin McRae.

The DLC is named the Colin McRae: FLAT OUT pack, will include McRae’s signature cars during his career, with the trailer presenting the driver’s legendary Subaru Impreza S4, while there will also be the inclusion of 40 scenarios that the Scottish rally legend faced during his career behind the wheel. The pack will also include a number of new tracks for players to play, including trails from Perth and Kinross in Scotland.

The DLC will be available on March 24 and will be included as part of the season pass content for owners of the game and the season pass.

It marks the rally series coming full circle after the original DiRT games were created off the back of Codemasters original Colin McRae Rally series that started on the first Playstation in 1998. The DLC pack also marks 25 years since McRae won his first World Rally Championship. He, unfortunately, passed away in 2007 following a helicopter crash, where the victims also included his son and two family friends.

His games live on with the DiRT franchise, and this pack represents a good reminder of his legacy within the sport. Other rally drivers to put their name to rally games includes 2001’s English World Champion Richard Burns, and more recently French driving ace Sébastien Loeb, who is the sport’s most successful champion with nine straight wins between 2004 and 2012.

