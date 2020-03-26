Control developer Remedy working on two next-gen games with “major publisher”

Remedy has announced it is working on two next-gen games with a “major publisher,” whose name has not been disclosed yet.

A press release is being issued later today, so more details and possibly the name of the publisher will be revealed soon.

The Alan Wake and Control developer has shared that the first project is going to be a “AAA multi-platform game” which is already in pre-production, though.

The second game is a “smaller-scale” project based in the same franchise; this title should be coming from the experimental Vanguard team, whose work has been announced several months ago.

Both are being built using the proprietary Northlight engine, and will be released on PC and next-gen consoles in “the next few years,” as reported by VGC.

As for the publishing deal, the intellectual property will be retained by Remedy, while revenue will be split with the publisher at undisclosed percentages.

Control, the latest title from the Finnish developer, has been published by the Italian label 505 Games with reportedly steady sales.

It’s the first Remedy game in years not to be published exclusively on Microsoft’s platforms, following Quantum Break disappointing commercial performance.

The action adventure game is still releasing content as part of a season pass, with The Foundation DLC dropping today and another expansion involving the Alan Wake universe.