Corruption rework revealed for Total War: Warhammer 3

Veterans of the Total War: Warhammer franchise are well-versed in the machinations of the corruption system. Key for vampires and Chaos-aligned factions alike, they can help deter enemy factions from striking deeply into supply-line territory while also serving to buff Chaotic factions. Creative Assembly has announced that corruption is receiving a well-deserved rework for the upcoming Total War: Warhammer 3.

At best, corruption would help players passively defend their lands. At worst, it was a game mechanic which, while steeped in lore, could turn into little more than in-game timers that would block Chaos-aligned factions from striking too deeply into uncorrupted territories. For Total War: Warhammer 3, corruption is going far deeper than mere percentage-based growth modifiers.

There are four gods of Chaos within Warhammer lore, and each comes into play for Total War: Warhammer 3. All corruptions max at 100 for every province, and the benefits and consequences scale accordingly depending on where and how the gods are being courted.

Khorne

The second-eldest Chaos god, Khorne is perhaps best known for the call of his followers, ‘Blood for the Blood god!’ Fittingly, servicing Khorne in your province sees a marked improvement to combat power which increases depending on the corruption of the province.

Benefits (host faction) + Control + Melee Attack + Charge Bonus

Consequences (invaders) Enables attrition – Attrition – Control – Melee Defense



Slaanesh

While the Chaos gods tend to invoke destruction and fear, Slaanesh instead encourages followers to enjoy pleasure, overindulgence, and decadence. Aligning with Slaanesh can give a great boost to income, while stifling your opponent’s growth.

Benefits (host faction) + Control + Income from all buildings

Consequences (invaders) Enables attrition – Growth – Control – Income from all buildings



Nurgle

The most ancient Chaos god, Nurgle is as disgusting as he is frightening. The personification of decay and pestilence, Nurgle brings about deadly plagues for any that aren’t worshipping the Chaos gods.

Benefits (host faction) + Growth + Control

Consequences (invaders) Enables attrition + Chance of plague spreading + Plague duration – Growth – Control



Tzeentch

The existence of trickery, magic, and fate are embodied within Tzeentch. Often likened to Lovecraft-esque horrors, the demons of Tzeentch are uniquely horrifying while offering a more subtle hand toward the mortal empires than his brethren.