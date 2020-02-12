Criterion Games are back behind the wheel of Need for Speed

EA has confirmed that the development of future Need for Speed titles will be handed back to the previous development team behind the series, Criterion Software, from current developer Ghost Games.

The Need for Speed series has been in the hands of the Gothenburg based Ghost Games since 2013’s Need for Speed: Rivals, and oversaw the development of the franchise through its 2015 reboot of the franchise, 2017’s Payback, and last year’s Heat. All of the games were given fairly lukewarm receptions by fans and critics alike, and EA has admitted that this decision has been taken due to issues with attracting talent to the studio.

Criterion, who created the Burnout franchise and the RenderWare engine used extensively in the PS2 generation of games, developed the previous two games to those of Ghost Games, Hot Pursuit from 2010, and Most Wanted from 2012. With the studio based in Guilford, just outside London, the ability to attract talent is less of an issue for the studio. The studio was originally split to form part of Ghost Games, but the members of the UK based side of Ghost Games are likely to come back under the control of Criterion.

The developer has since been supporting other EA titles rather than developing their own titles, with work produced for Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Battlefield V. They are also without the studio’s founders Alex Ward and Fiona Sperry, who left the studio after the split to join with Ghost Games.

Ghost Games are now to be turned into an engineering-based studio, who will support other EA projects, though EA confirmed that roles could be at risk within the studio.

With the two founding members of Criterion gone, whether this will bring the level of quality back to the Need for Speed series that EA is looking for remains to be seen, but a studio with the pedigree of Criterion will certainly help with any new titles that EA have planned.