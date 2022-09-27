Crossplay comes to Valheim with new update Version 0.211.7

Iron Gate Studio shared the patch notes for update Version 0.211.7 for Valheim, which includes crossplay compatibility. Crossplay supports allows players on different platforms to play together on the game’s online multiplayer. As part of the update, the GUI for Valheim will be slightly different. If players on Steam play the game with other players on Steam, then the GUI will remain the same.

However, if a player is playing the game with another player on different platforms, there will be a code that the players have to enter to join the game. Server hosts need to enable crossplay for non-steam players to join the game. Dedicated servers will be joinable on the regular IP address and the new join codes. All Valheim gamers need to have the latest version of the game updated to play together. The Version 0.211.7 update also includes a “Manage saves” GUI to make it easier for gamers to restore and remove saves.

The #Valheim crossplay patch is now live on Steam! Once the game is available with PC Game Pass, you’ll all be able to play together right away – regardless of platform! https://t.co/uRayNn3Oc6 — Valheim (@Valheimgame) September 27, 2022

Furthermore, the update involves network optimization for in-game hosting, including making the game less demanding for the host when other players are in the game at the same time. The “Join Game” tab has been upgraded to allow players to add their favorite servers and to check if a server is running. A new branch labeled “default_old” was incorporated into the game as part of Version 0.211.7. The new branch allows gamers to play on the previous Steam version of the game. The “default_old” is meant for players whose servers haven’t been able to update to the newer version of the game yet. Players may need to restart and update their Steam application if they don’t see “default_old.”

Valheim is a survival game set in Valhalla, where players play as Vikings who needs to fight against great evil in the Norse afterlife. The game entered early access in February 2021 for Steam on Windows and Linux, and the title is set to release on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in the second quarter of 2023. Version 0.211.7 for Valheim is available to download right now.