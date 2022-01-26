Crytek announces Crysis 4 is on the way, but is in the early stages of development

As it turns out, the Crysis Remastered Trilogy wasn’t just for show. It was being used to prep consumers for Crysis 4, which has now been confirmed by Crytek.

The former PC giant announced Crysis 4’s development today via a teaser trailer. The trailer in question shows nothing tangible outside of some destroyed cityscape, a brief glance at prophet’s helmet sitting atop rubble, and a Crysis 4 logo.

It's time to join the journey and be the hero.



A Crytek Announcement. pic.twitter.com/Ohbux0w0s5 — Crytek (@Crytek) January 26, 2022

Crytek followed this trailer up with a blog post discussing the project a bit more. Keep your expectations in check because it is still in “the early stages of development.” The post claims that Crysis 4’s development is being influenced by its community, honoring the company’s history of working with fans.

This was especially important with a franchise as beloved as Crysis. While the series may have veered off in directions original fans weren’t happy with, it still means a lot to a dedicated group of people. The blog post even advertises open listings for fans that are interested in becoming part of Crysis 4’s development.

While platforms have not been announced, it is safe to say it will appear on both consoles and PC considering Crytek is largely a multiplatform developer now. With that said, the post’s phrasing of bringing fans a “truly next-gen shooter” suggests current-gen exclusivity.