Cyanide and Happiness game Freakpocalypse bringing its strange, dark humor to Switch and Steam

Today during Nintendo’s Indie World stream, Kris Wilson from Explosm Entertainment announced that part 1 of their upcoming adventure game, Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse, will be released this summer on the Nintendo Switch, as well as Steam.

Explosm Entertainment launched a Kickstarter for the game on Sept. 5, 2017, and reached full funding just three days later. The game has been in development since, with new features being added as funding has increased.

Freakpocalypse is set to be an episodic point-and-click adventure game set in the Cyanide and Happiness universe, and it will bring characters and stories from the comics and videos together in one place to tell a new story. This time, the game centers on a high schooler named Coop after a freak accident causes the apocalypse. The game is written by the same team that writes Cyanide and Happiness and is expected to feature the same extreme and hilarious humor featured in the videos and comics.

When developing the game, the Explosm team tried to stay true to classic point-and-click adventures like The Secret of Monkey Island while injecting the humor expected from a Cyanide and Happiness title. For the writers, moving from comics to videos to a game was a natural progression.

“Moving to a new medium gives us more ways to do the dark and weird humor that we tend to write and allows us to stretch our legs and try something new and interesting,” Kris said in an interview with BlockHead Gaming at PAX East 2018. “It is a nice medium with what we already do with our animations.” Members of the Explosm team are enthusiastic about the game’s release and look forward to the possibility of developing more games and possibly moving into the video game industry in the future.