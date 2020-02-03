Cyberpunk 2077 is “too heavy” for a Nintendo Switch release

Cyberpunk 2077, which is due to be released in September this year after being delayed, is “too heavy” for the Nintendo Switch, according to developer John Mamais.

The head of CD Projekt Red’s Krakow studio sat down for an interview with OnMSFT, in which he was asked if the studio has any plans to bring their latest project to Nintendo Switch. “Not as far as I know,” he said. “Not yet. I don’t know if Cyberpunk 2077 would work on the Nintendo Switch. It might be too heavy for it.” However, he goes on to say, “But then, we did put Witcher 3 on it, and we thought that would be too heavy too, but somehow we pulled it off.”

In terms of the length and size of the game itself, Mamais said they’re not sure yet, and that it’s hard to estimate “when there’s open-world and all of the other content.”

He also explained that there are “layers” in the game: “There’s a passive layer, which is the vendors, then there’s the STSs, which are the street stories. I think there’s around 75 street stories. Then there’s minor activities as well.”

He also stated that there are 15 people developing quests for the open-world feature of the game. “The street stories are like little quests,” he said. “There’s story but there’s not, like, advanced cinematic storytelling sequences so much. They’re a way to explore the world and level-up your character.” The Krakow Studio head said that there are aspects that make each street story unique and enjoyable.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on Sep. 17 for PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC.