Danganronpa shadow drops on Xbox Game Pass

While Microsoft tends to provide a heads up with Xbox Game Pass releases, there are also the occasional surprises. In this case, cult visual novel Danganronpa is currently available on Game Pass for both Xbox and PC.

More specifically, we are looking at Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition. This version is based on the 2020 mobile ports, celebrating the original game’s 10th anniversary. It includes a new gallery featuring, letting players view scenes, promotional illustrations, and listen to voiced dialogue outside of the main game.

This marks the first time a Danganronpa game is available on an Xbox system, so fans might want to cross their fingers that the rest of the series arrives at some point. While Danganronpa has been on PC since 2016, the surprise Game Pass drop also signals the first appearance of the Anniversary Edition contents on the platform.

This isn’t the first time Danganronpa Anniversary Edition has appeared outside of a mobile platform, however. Last month’s Nintendo Switch ports of the Danganronpa trilogy were based on the mobile Anniversary Editions. The Switch conversions were also followed by a brand new entry, entitled Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp. This standalone title, which takes place in an alternate universe, remains a Switch exclusive.