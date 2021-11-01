Dedenne debuts in Pokémon Go’s Festival of Lights event

At the end of this week, on November 5, Pokémon Go will be having its first Festival of Lights event. During that event, Dedenne, the Electric and Fairy-type Pokémon, will be making its debut. The event will also see the addition of another Season of Mischief of story research special event that’s been happening all season, and players can expect fireworks to be going off for the first part of the event to celebrate the festival of Diwali.

Dedenne will appear in the wild alongside several other Electric-type Pokémon, such as Pikachu, Magnemite, Electrike, Blitzle, Tynamo, and other Fire-types as Slugma, Darumaka, Litwick, and Fennekin. You can also expect to see Whismur and Cottonee spawning in the wild.

You’ll also be able to earn exclusive Pokémon for Field Research tasks rewards, such as Vulpix, Magnemite, Electabuzz, Magmar, Electrike, Blitzle, Darumaka, and Litleo. If you’re lucky, Dedenne will be a reward for a specific task.

Charmander, Vulpix, Chinchou, Litwick, and Dednne will appear in one-star encounters if you’re more interested in raids. For three-star fights, you’ll be able to find Alolan Raichu, Electabuz, Magmar, and Bellossom. Finally, for the exclusive event, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion will be spawning in five-star raids, and they’ll each have access to their exclusive attacks, Sacred Sword.

The Festival of Lights will continue from November 5 to 14. Following the event, it looks like Team Rocket is poised to strike against players; with reports coming in, they will be causing trouble on November 9. We’ll have to wait to find out what they have planned. However, shadow Pokémon will be able to use a Charged TM item to forget Frustration as an attack, so if you’ve been holding onto a shadow Pokémon with this attack, players can get rid of it for a short time.