Devolver Digital introduces new project “Essays on Empathy,” a collection of interactive stories

Indie publisher Devolver Digital revealed a brand new and rather intriguing project from Deconstructeam, the development studio behind The Red Strings Club and Gods Will Be Watching. Said project is titled Essays in Empathy, and is a “collection of bite-sized, innovative, interactive stories; from a hitman working at a flower shop, to a schoolgirl who is convinced her skeleton isn’t hers.”

Essays in Empathy from @Deconstructeam is a collection of bite-sized, innovative, interactive stories; from a hitman working at a flower shop, to a schoolgirl who is convinced her skeleton isn't hers.



Coming to Steam on May 18. pic.twitter.com/2FLjCZD2Sq — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) April 29, 2021

The titles included in the collection, 10 unique and offbeat tales, all originate from indie game site itch.io. There’s also De Tres al Cuarto, a brand new short experience exclusive to the compilation about a couple of two-bit comedians trying to make it big:

Ten Short Games About Life: Step into the shoes of a richly imagined cast of characters over 5 hours of vivid and varied gameplay.

Step into the shoes of a richly imagined cast of characters over 5 hours of vivid and varied gameplay. Premium Collector’s Bonus Content: Soak up Deconstructeam’s acclaimed artistry through sketches, design insights and a new mini documentary created specially for this collection.

Soak up Deconstructeam’s acclaimed artistry through sketches, design insights and a new mini documentary created specially for this collection. Sounds Of Sympathy: Features more than two hours of original music by Paula Ruiz, aka fingerspit.

It’s an interesting concept with some unique and imaginative short games, so it’s great to see the collection released for a wider audience to enjoy. Essays in Empathy will release on May 18 for PC, and the game is currently available to wishlist on Steam.