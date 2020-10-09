Digital PS4 games will be playable on PS5, Sony confirms

The world has long awaited a PS5 presentation that spoke in-depth about possible backward compatibility. Turns out, most of the information on the subject has been uneventfully dropped inside a PlayStation Support page. The post reveals that over 4,000 digital PS4 games can be installed and played on PS5 in a very familiar manner – with one unique feature.

The page writes that installing a PS4 digital game on a PS5 console can be done through “your Games home.” As one can imagine, the hub may be a new iteration of the PS4’s Library menu, which displayed all of your downloadable purchased games.

However, another process detailed involves linking a PS4 to the PS5 via a “WiFi data transfer,” allowing users to send older digital games and save data to the next-gen console. So, you may not want to trade-in your PS4 just yet. So far, there has been no mention as to if PS Plus members can simply download saves from the Online Storage cloud.

As for visual improvements on PS5, select PS4 games will receive a “Game Boost” which will run them at a higher and smoother frame rate. It is also noted that the DualShock 4 controller can be used when playing both disc and digital PS4 titles.