Disco Elysium gets hardcore, and now supports ultra-widescreen

2019’s surprise RPG hit Disco Elysium’s developers ZA/UM has announced that a new update is coming to the game today that introduces two new features to the game: Hardcore Mode, and support for Ultra Widescreen monitors.

The new mode was announced with a new trailer for the game and includes a number of changes to the regular difficulty to make the game that much tougher. The difficulty of every check that you do will be more difficult, money to add to your wallet will be more scarce, added to increases in cost for all drugs needed to keep you alive (which are also less effective), and you’re also going to find it harder to avoid keeping up those drug habits too as cravings kick in more frequently.

DISCO ELYSIUM – Hardcore mode + U l t r a w i d e (Official) Now playable in HARDCODE MODE and ULTRAWIDE! https://store.steampowered.com/app/632470/Disco_Elysium/ https://www.gog.com/game/disco_elysium http://www.discoelysium.com “Disco Elysium is a groundbreaking open world role playing game. You’re a detective with a unique skill system at your disposal and a whole city block to carve your path across. Interrogate unforgettable characters, crack murders or take bribes.

There’s also less chance of coming across new attire to change into to provide boosts to certain skills, and all of this is topped off with more painful debuffs when using one of the game’s inventory systems, the Thought Cabinet.

The difficulty is marginally offset by increased XP that you receive for completing tasks via tokens, meaning that you will gain XP and level up faster. It is, however, a significant test of your skills that will only attract the most dedicated of fans. It’s perhaps recommended to wait until a second playthrough to play Hardcore mode.

There is also added support for those with Ultrawide screen monitors, though the post doesn’t elaborate on what aspect ratios will be supported by the new update.