Disco Elysium – The Final Cut delivers the full story on March 30

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut was first announced back in December 2020. The expanded edition takes a few player criticisms and mixes them with brand-new gameplay. Until now, we’ve only had the nebulous “March 2021” release window, but ZA/UM finally announced that the game is coming to PC, PlayStation 4/5, and Stadia on March 30.

The biggest addition coming to Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is all of the voice acting. The original version of the game included some voice acting, but the upcoming version will be fully voiced. Considering how much dialogue is in the game, this was a sizeable endeavor for the studio.

On top of that, the new edition adds four new quests and a new area. These quests were cut from the original release but have been reworked and will explore some of the politics in the game’s story. You’ll also encounter a few new faces as you work your way through the investigation. Finally, where it’s supported, the game will run at 4K with 60 FPS.

Time to wake up, detective ⏰🥴



Disco Elysium – The Final Cut comes to PS5 and PS4 with voice acting and extra content on March 30: https://t.co/gcnlBGeVgt pic.twitter.com/OZmj5x9pJp — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 17, 2021

If you’ve yet to play Disco Elysium, the expanded edition represents the best opportunity to hop in and see what it’s all about. The story-heavy game does quite a few interesting things with its narrative that you won’t see anywhere else. Seeing a story turned into gameplay is a revelation and something we hope more developers consider implementing.