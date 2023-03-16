How to use Collage Mode in Disco Elysium

Disco Elysium just dropped a bombshell of an update, and it’s a game-changer. Collage mode, the brainchild of the developers at ZA/UM, is a gift to gamers everywhere that puts creative power in your hands. With access to nearly every asset in the game, you can craft your own scenes and add dialogue for characters. Collage mode lets your imagination run wild and create scenes you never thought possible. Who needs traditional gameplay when you can watch a giant man in an orange jacket soccer kick a more petite man striking a disco pose? Even the detail-rich world of Martinaise couldn’t have predicted its level of creativity.

How does Collage Mode work in Disco Elysium?

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unleash your creativity, access Collage mode through the main menu. You’ll find yourself in a blank space with only Harry by your side, but don’t worry; the possibilities for creativity are endless. Select any scene from the game, such as the Whirling-in-Rags bar or the Pawn Shop, and add any character model in any pose you want. You’ll have complete control over placement, allowing you to rotate, scale, and move the models to create the Disco Elysium-themed diorama of your wildest dreams.

But wait, there’s more! You can also change the weather and time of day and add filters to make your “Greetings from Martinaise” postcard. All the elements you include in the scene blend seamlessly, resulting in a final product that looks identical to the game.

Now that you’ve set the stage, it’s time to create some drama in College mode. Fortunately, the game offers many tools to help you tell your story. You can use every object from Disco Elysium in sticker form, and the dialogue creator is surprisingly comprehensive. With the FELD dialogue reel, you can create mysterious conversations with character portraits and even ability rolls for things like endurance or conceptualization if you’re feeling adventurous.

Collage mode is an absolute must-try for Disco Elysium enthusiasts. It’s simple to use, and we’re confident that people with more talent will create wonderfully bizarre scenes that will leave us all in awe.