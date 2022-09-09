Disney: Illusion Island, a four-player platformer a la Rayman Legends announced at D23

Mickey Mouse and friends are returning to the gaming space with the release of Disney: Illusion Island, a Nintendo Switch exclusive game coming from Dlala Studios, the developers behind the 2020 Battletoads game. While we do not have an exact release date for the game, it is expected to be out sometime in 2023.

Right off the bat, the most noticeable thing about this game is the art style, which seems similar to the recent Mickey Mouse cartoon style. Also, the game is a cooperative platformer, similar to Rayman Legends and Rayman Origins. You can run up and jump off walls and hover across gaps, similarly to the characters in those Ubisoft games.

Image via Dlala Studios

You can play as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, or Goofy. The game seems to feature the current voice cast for the characters used in other projects. None of the characters seem to have special abilities, so just choose your favorite of the four and get through the various obstacles in your way.

While this looks to be a new unique storyline and gameplay focus for Mickey and his friends, there have been plenty of high-quality 2D platformers from the House of Mouse’s past. Castle of Illusion was the first and probably most fondly remembered Mickey Mouse game released in the 90s for the Sega Genesis. It later received a remake on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Multiple other games in the Illusion series were also introduced, but Illusion Island is the first completely new game we have seen use that naming scheme in decades.

We are sure that plenty of people that grew up with those classic Mickey Mouse games are excited for the release of Disney: Illusion Island. Hopefully, we get to learn more about this game sooner rather than later.