Disney Lorcana is basically Magic the Gathering with Mickey Mouse, will release in August

Disney Lorcana, the new trading card game featuring familiar faces from Disney’s long history, has finally been given a release date. First revealed at D23 in September last year, the new TCG’s first set will release in August 2023 for local game stores, with a full retail release following September 1. The inaugural set of Disney Lorcana is titled The First Chapter. It will feature over 200 unique cards with artwork and variations of classic and modern Disney characters spanning the company’s history. #

The game will launch with several products for players to purchase. Standard booster packs will contain 12 randomized cards, with one foil card and at least two cards of rare quality or above. Starter decks will be premade with 60 decks, feature two “inks,” Lorcana’s version of mana similar to Magic The Gathering, and include an extra booster pack. Lastly, there is a collectible set that comes with two decks, eight booster back, a player’s guide, and a fancy storage box. The game will first launch in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. It will be published in English, French, and German, with plans to expand distribution and languages in the future. Those eager fans attending Gen Con in Indianapolis this year will be able to snag “select Disney Lorcana products” during the convention.

The timing of this reveal couldn’t be more perfect for Disney and the game’s developer Ravensburger. Its main competitor Magic The Gathering, has been dealing with fan upset over the last few months thanks to poor business decisions made by its parent company Hasbro, releasing an overpriced 30th-anniversary edition featuring non-legal versions of popular cards. The company is also drawing ire from fans for its seemingly greedy and aggressive attempts to saturate and over-monetize the game, causing stocks in Hasbro stock to drop heavily over the last few months. If Disney plays it smart, we could see this new TCG swoop in and convert longtime magic fans, as well as new players, and become a serious competitor for the TCG giant.

For more details on the upcoming TCG, you can check out the game’s official website or Twitter account, and you can expect to see the first gameplay information and preorder details in the coming months.