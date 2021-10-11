Doktors Curse returns to Rainbow Six Siege as a limited time event

Ubisoft has announced that the Halloween-themed limited time event, Doktor’s Curse is returning to Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. It will kick off tomorrow and run until November 2 with a few additions compared to last year.

If you are unfamiliar, it is a 5v5 Monster Hunt game mode set in a reworked, Frankenstein-inspired version of the map Theme Park. This time around, some of the monsters — Lion and Jackal — have joined the Exterminators, where they will stalk the other Monsters with a sledgehammer.

Aside from this weapon, each character can select one gadget from a choice of three. However, each is attached to a different operator skin. For instance, Jackal has the Eyenox Model III, Pulse the Heartbeat Sensor, and Lion the EE-ONE-D. They will look to kill the Monsters, while the beasts themselves will simply try to survive the round.

When on the Monster side, there are a few characters to choose from, including Lesion, Frost, Kapkan, Smoke, and Ela, alongside two new arrivals called Aruni and Melusi. This team doesn’t have access to any weapons, but they can set up traps and become invisible when the need to escape quickly and unnoticed arises.

To coincide with the event, players can get the Doktor’s Curse Collection, which features bundles for the existing Monsters — Smoke, Kapkan, Frost, Lesion, Doc, Bandit and Ela. Likewise, this year’s additions — Jackal, Lion, Aruni, Melusi, and Kaid — also have bundles. These will set you back 1680 R6 Credits each or 300 R6 Credits via the collection packs. However, players can get a Doktor’s Curse pack for free by logging on before November 2 and grab three more by completing Ubisoft Challenges.