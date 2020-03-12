Doom Eternal launch trailer released

We are a week away from Doom Eternal finally launching and allowing all of us to rip and tear Hell’s demons in new and inventive ways. To celebrate, Bethesda released a new trailer for the much anticipated first-person shooter which shows new snippets of gameplay as well as early coverage of the game from notable companies in the industry. You can see the entire video below.

DOOM Eternal – Official Launch Trailer There is only one dominant life form in this universe, and it carries a steel-barreled sword of vengeance. Become the Slayer and hunt Hell’s armies to the fa…

One of the more notable aspects of the trailer is a giant horned demon that will most likely end up being a boss fight at some point in the game. He towers above the Doomslayer and is as big as the city buildings in the early part of the trailer.

We also get a quick look at a demon wielding a shield and what looks like a short, skull-shaped mace and another demon that is half mechanical with a chainsaw for a left arm. The rest of the trailer is filled with the Doomslayer destroying demons that have infested Earth and potentially gives some glimpses at some people you might interact with in the story at some point.

Doom Eternal releases on March 20th for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Be sure to check out Gamepur when the game releases for guides and more!