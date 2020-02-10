Doom Eternal to receive more post-launch DLC support than Doom 2016, but what should players expect?

Doom Eternal has quite a bit of single player content and multiplayer to go around, but it sounds like id Software will have even more lined up for the long haul.

Recently speaking with Official Xbox Magazine, the sequel’s executive producer, Marty Stratton, discussed post-launch content for the game. And there’s a lot coming, overshadowing what was previously released for the 2016 version of Doom.

He noted that the DLC would include Master Levels, challenges and Battle Mode content to go alongside the main game, noting that “it’s through demand that we’re doing that,” based on feedback from the last release.

“We see hundreds and hundreds of thousand players continuing to play Doom (2016), and we’ve got nothing (for them),” Stratton explained. “They’ve asked for more DLC, they’ve asked for more ways to play, and honestly, we got straight into the development of Doom Eternal and haven’t given them anything.”

With the new content, he explained that players will definitely be pleased. “I’m really excited about things like Master Levels, and the DLC that we have, new challenges that we’ll be offering on a monthly or weekly basis, we’ll be continuing to support Battle Mode, adding Invasion.”

Overall, it’s about keeping the players happy as they plow their way through hordes of demons. “We’ve got so much that we want to do post-launch, really giving players what they’ve been asking us for, coming back for more of the game, and giving them some more variety in that experience.”

Id Software hasn’t provided a specific release schedule for content just yet, but one is expected shortly after the game arrives. It’s fair to say that players won’t be tired of this dose of Hell anytime soon. And don’t forget, pre-orders also come with the classic game Doom 64 on the house.

Doom Eternal arrives on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on Mar. 20, followed by a release sometime this year on Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.