Doom Eternal update 6.66 is finally live on Nintendo Switch, bringing parity at last

Just over four months later, Bethesda’s violent shooter Doom Eternal has received its free update 6.66 on Nintendo Switch. It was revealed at the time that it will take a while for the Switch to receive the Horde Mode update and now it is finally live, bringing parity with all other platforms at last.

The official Doom Twitter account revealed that the free to download update 6.66 is now live on the Switch port of Doom Eternal. Update 6.66 brings plenty of new content to the game including Horde Mode, BATTLEMODE 2.0, two new Arenas, earnable cosmetics, a new playable Demon (Dread Knight) and three new Master Levels to play through. This is a big update and it’s finally available on the Switch version of the game, which is good news.

Update 6.66 is now available as a free update for DOOM Eternal on Nintendo Switch!



Including: Horde Mode, BATTLEMODE 2.0, two new Arenas, new earnable cosmetics, new playable Demon: Dread Knight, as well as three new Master Levels: Taras Nabad, Mars Core, and The World Spear! pic.twitter.com/zC1nQJkpDL — DOOM (@DOOM) March 1, 2022

Doom Eternal’s 6.66 update originally went live on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PC versions of the game back in October 2021, nearly five months later it has finally been summoned from its fiery pits to grace the Switch. Even though the game is best played on next-gen consoles with their fancy ray-tracing, Switch owners no longer have to miss out on the good stuff.

While it took a while to make it to Nintendo’s hybrid console, Switch players can be happy that they can finally try out the Horde Mode without needing to purchase a different console to play it on. Hell, parity across all platforms feels good.