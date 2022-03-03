New Doom 2 level released, all proceeds go to Ukraine relief

Support for Ukraine after its invasion by Russia continues to pour out from the gaming industry. John Romero, the creator of the all-time classic Doom, is now doing what he can to help.

Romero is doing what he does best: making Doom levels. Specifically, he’s created a brand-new Doom 2 level called One Humanity. It can be purchased directly from his website for €5.00, which equates to $5.53 USD. As stated on Twitter, 100% of the proceeds from this level are going to “the humanitarian efforts of the Red Cross and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund.”

If you want to play the level, note that you’ll need “an original copy of Doom 2 and a modern source port” to do so — your purchase gets you a WAD file. You might be able to play classic Doom and Doom 2 in Doom: Eternal, but that won’t do here. Of course, you can always give your money as a simple donation too. That’s what Romero is really intending here, after all.

To support the people of Ukraine and the humanitarian efforts of the Red Cross and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund, I’m releasing a new DOOM II level for a donation of €5. 100% of the proceeds go toward these agencies. Thank you. https://t.co/1meRjC0IJZ pic.twitter.com/p0VbjdIofP — 𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕽𝖔𝖒𝖊𝖗𝖔 (@romero) March 2, 2022

Romero isn’t the only one contributing funds to the cause either. The Pokémon Company is making a sizable donation of $200,000 USD to relief efforts in Ukraine as well. Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s reveal on Pokémon Day almost didn’t happen due to the ongoing situation, so it’s good to see the company doing some good after the fact.