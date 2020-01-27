Doom Eternal will contain no microtransactions, says game’s creative director

The upcoming hellspawn-shooter Doom Eternal will contain zero microtransactions and have no in-game store, id Software’s creative director Hugo Martin has confirmed.

“Eternal is a $60 game, not a free-to-play game or a mobile game—we are giving you a complete experience with no store, just like you’d expect,” Martin said in a reply to a comment on Facebook, which began with two to-the-point words: “No store.”

The FPS will contain its staple multiplayer modes, but trends in video games over the past few years have seen games that don’t even contain multiplayer include microtransactions. This has been fully embraced by Doom Eternal’s publisher, Bethesda, which has become particularly trigger-happy with micro-transactions via Fallout 76 and its subscription service Fallout First, and in the studio’s attempts to monetize mods for their older games through Bethesda.net.

“The only thing you can unlock with XP is cosmetics,” Martin said about Doom. “Unlocking skins with XP is a part of the experience if you care about that stuff, or you can completely ignore it and it will have no impact on your experience at all, and it’s all free.”

Martin going further into the premise of charging microtransactions for games that are sold at full price leaves the impression that there’s not going to be any change of mind after the game has been released, either. It’s certainly a refreshing outlook to see that a high-profile developer still believes microtransactions have no place in a full-price retail game.

Doom Eternal is set to be unleashed on March 20 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, with a Switch port due later in the year.