Doom Eternal’s team wants its soldier in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate just as much as the fans

There have been many suggestions as to who should join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate party—including a few made by us. However, one that consistently comes up from fans is “Doomguy,” aka the soldier from id Software’s Doom games. It’s apparently not just them either, as the developers wouldn’t mind seeing him show up as well.

Marty Stratton, the studio’s executive producer, recently spoke to Metro about all things Doom Eternal. But then the subject of Smash and “Doomguy” came up, and he admitted that suggestions were made. “We’ve asked them,” he said, referring to “them” as Nintendo.

But then Stratton broke it down a little further. “We’ve had…I don’t even know who talked to who, but we’ve bantered with them. We have a great relationship with them through bringing Doom 2016 to Switch and that kind of stuff. So we have great people over there but it’s one of those things where it’s like, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool?’ But it’s never gone anywhere serious, so we’ll see.”

One particular barrier might be the carnage that comes from the Doom games, as that wouldn’t exactly be a complete fit for the Teen-rated Smash games. “I dunno. You would honestly have to ask them,” Stratton explained. “We’ve never been approached and said, ‘Hey can Doomguy be in Smash Bros.?’ But we’re open-minded if they wanna ask”.

The character himself would be an interesting combatant, and a demon would make for a fun (if somewhat chaotic) Final smash, even if it doesn’t end up getting destroyed. But, for the time being, we’ll have to wait and see what game director Masahiro Sakurai and his team have in mind for the game’s second season, which should kick off later this year.

Meanwhile, Doom Eternal is still set to arrive for the Nintendo Switch sometime this year. So if you still want to smash with “Doomguy,” you soon will. Check out its latest trailer below.