Door Kickers 2 to breach Steam Early Access soon

Indie tactical SWAT game Doorkickers is finally getting a sequel, six years after the release of the original, on Steam via Early Access.

It’s called Door Kickers 2: Task Force North, and developer Killhouse Games released an announcement trailer today that gave a short glimpse of what to expect from the game.

So far, it looks like more of the same. That’s not a bad thing, though, as the original was an excellent, top-down tactical game that requires players to take control of a squad of SWAT members engaging on missions that require smart tactical decisions that remove putting civilians in danger.

Door Kickers 2 – Announcement Trailer Wishlist/follow: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1239080/Door_Kickers_2_Task_Force_North/ Command military Special Ops Teams in gripping tactical combat a…

Door Kickers is a simulation, meaning that in order to see the enemy to make moves, they must be within your eye-line, and your squad will only move realistically, meaning straight lines over obstacles are not always possible. The AI is also smart enough that going all-in on the target is not always the best move.

It received critical acclaim for its deep tactical play, and the game eventually made its way to mobile platforms. Post-release updates also added co-op play and more content.

The sequel is promising a number of improvements, including a new 3D engine that allows for greater freedom for modders. There’s also a customer map editor included, and co-op play from the beginning, with further options for customization.

Considering games like this made exclusive for PC are rare (with the genre being mobile friendly), Door Kickers 2: Task Force North should present a great challenge.