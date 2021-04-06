Download the Resident Evil RE:Verse beta now, servers live tomorrow

The open beta for Resident Evil RE:Verse is available for everyone to download right now. The servers will go live late tomorrow, so it’s worth downloading early if you want to try the title out as soon as possible.

Servers go live across all platforms on April 7 and 11 PM PT, and the beta will end at the same time on April 11. That gives you a little more than 24 hours to get the beta on your system of choice, ready to jump in as soon as Capcom allows.

RE:Verse is Capcom’s latest attempt to create a meaningful multiplayer experience using the Resident Evil IP. Past entries, such as Resident Evil Resistance, have been set in a plausible space within the Resident Evil storyline and lore.

RE:Verse doesn’t seem to be taking the same route, though. The game stars several iconic characters from Resident Evil’s history, pitting them against each other in multiplayer deathmatches.

Little is known about the gameplay mechanics of RE:Verse. What is known for sure is that heroes and villains from across most entries in the franchise will appear as playable characters.

Once you’ve picked a character, you’ll need to use their specific weapons and abilities to kill as many other players as possible within the time limit. You’ll need to collect virus samples around the map which will increase your damage output and accuracy.

Once killed, players become horrible monsters and can continue to play. However, their objective now will be to kill the surviving players. The type of monster a player becomes is determined by the number of virus samples they managed to collect. For example, if you collect the highest number possible, you can become a tyrant.

