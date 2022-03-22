Dragalia Lost to be shut down – Final update releasing in July

Japanese gaming giant Nintendo has confirmed that it is shutting down mobile title Dragalia Lost sometime after the game’s final campaign mission update goes live in July 2022. Chapter 26 Part two will be the final story update of the Cygames-developed action RPG and will finally bring to an end the story which has been going since the game’s 2018 launch.

In an official statement, Nintendo explained that “after the main campaign has concluded, service for [Dragalia Lost] will come to a close at a later date.” It’s added that “further details on the end-of-service schedule will be provided in a future notification.” No new content will be added to the game beyond the story conclusion in July, but pre-existing showcases and event revivals will take place “until the service has ended.”

This isn’t the first time Nintendo has closed down a mobile title, with both Miitomo and, more recently, Dr. Mario World being deleted. Dragalia Lost is joining the list of mobile titles that will simply no longer be playable. It’s always a shame when service comes to an end on mobile titles. They disappear as if they were never there. Now’s the time to play through Dragalia Lost if you’ve been putting it off. Before you know it, the game won’t exist.