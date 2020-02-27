Dreams creator gets a job offer from a European developer

A Dreams creator has received a job offer from a European developer impressed by his work on Media Molecule’s PS4 exclusive.

Dreams is a powerful yet accessible tool that allows players to create and share their game with the community. It’s being considered a way to democratize game development, and this case is seemingly hinting it could truly do it.

It’s been available in early access since April 2019, but has been released in its full form only two weeks ago.

A creator, who goes by the nickname Jimmyjules153, has been approached by a software house after sharing its Blade Gunner game, a tribute to Housemarque’s Resogun.

“I was approached by a European game development company who asked me to join their team,” Jimmyjules153 told Escapist Magazine. “I’m excited for the future and where this may take me!”

Blade Gunner has quickly become a fan favorite on Dreams, being showcased in a Media Molecule official livestream and among the first games players get to know about when they start their journey in the PlayStation 4 title.

“I didn’t expect the kind of support that my game received, but it makes me happy I was able to entertain so many people,” the creator added. “There are some brilliant games on the front page, and it’s an honor to be chosen to be among them.”

As said, Dreams has just been launched on PS4, but a PC release is also rumored, and that would help boost the userbase and the amount of possibilities this tool would grant creators.

It’s also already running on PS5 internally, confirming Sony’s plans to run the game for a decade at least.