Dreams getting VR-friendly level creation tools in free update next month

No longer will Dreams users be restricted to just their basic TV and controller gameplay. Game developer Media Molecule finished their Dreams-dedicated DreamsCom live presentation with a 30-second trailer unveiling a feature allowing VR users to create and play stages, dubbed “Inside the Box,” coming in the form of a free update on July 22.

The update trailer displayed pre-created first-person focused levels that hinted at the ability to create your very own shooter, racing experience, and even a basketball game, among others. There is no word yet if players without a PSVR headset can still access this upcoming new mode, but it certainly could spark consumer interest in the unit. PSVR first gave high hopes to VR developers after it surpassed 5 million units in early 2020. However, sales for the device have been dwindling since.

The same can be said for the video game turned developer tool, Dreams, as it failed to crack the top 20 sellers list of the NPD upon release. Here’s to hoping that both PSVR and Dreams see a renaissance, and also maybe now a VR-parody of Portal in the game.