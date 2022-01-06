E3 2022 will be an online-only event, the ESA announces

After last year’s E3, there was the potential hope of seeing a return to a full-fledged event once 2022 rolled around. Unfortunately, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has prevented that from becoming a reality. The virus hasn’t slowed down due to the rise of the Omicron variant, signaling potential risks for an in-person event.

The Entertainment Software Association, the board responsible for planning E3, has announced that E3 2022 will be an online-only event yet again. Following the rise of the Omicron variant, the ESA stated that the event wouldn’t be in person due to the “potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees.”

The story is developing.