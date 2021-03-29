EA announces return of popular PGA Tour golf series

After being dormant for almost six years, Electronic Arts has confirmed the development of its next golf title, EA Sports PGA Tour. According to the PGA Tour, it has reached new, long-term licensing deal with the publisher that will allow this next game to include the sport’s most popular courses and golfers.

Although a release date has not been revealed, EA Sports PGA Tour will be on next-gen consoles and is currently being built on the Frostbite engine. In terms of features, PGA has said this next game will feature a “virtual career” mode, and several of the leagues biggest tournaments. Maybe most importantly, players will be able to play as either a created player or existing pro golfer.

“Our team of passionate golf fans is meticulously recreating the world’s top courses such as Pebble Beach,” EA Sports’s Cam Weber stated. “We can’t wait to give fans the opportunity to compete on some of the most iconic PGA TOUR courses and win the FedExCup.”

EA’s revived golf series is expected to be competing against 2K’s own PGA Tour franchise. Although each has a licensing agreement with the golf league, 2K recently announced an exclusively deal with 15-time major winner Tiger Woods, the former cover star of EA’s Tiger Woods PGA Tour series.

After EA’s own exclusivity deal with Woods expired in 2013, the publisher released one last PGA Tour title in 2015 with Rory McIlroy PGA Tour on PS4 and Xbox One. Despite not placing a release window on its next game, the publisher has hinted at a launch date being announced “in the coming months.”

