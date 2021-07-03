EA says you don’t need to worry about ads in console games

Recent reports that EA had signed a deal to put commercials in console games are just not true, according to a statement released by the company. The report originally appeared earlier this week, saying that a deal had been struct with an advertisement delivery platform called playerWON, designed by advertising company Simulmedia, to place advertisements in EA’s premium-priced games. According to EA, that is simply not true.

“Following incorrect reports suggesting that we are looking to introduce ‘TV-style’ commercials into our games, we wanted to clarify that in-game advertising for console games is not something we’re currently looking at, or have signed any agreements to implement,” said the company is a statement to the press. “Creating the best possible player experience remains our priority focus.”

The claims of a deal being made with EA were made by Simulmedia’s Executive Vice President of Games and OTT, and appeared in the online publication Axios. Interesting, Madden is the former SVP of Global Brand Partnerships at Electronic Arts.

It’s a strange statement for Simulmedia to make is no deal had been done with EA, and the company has yet to release a statement on EAs claim that no deal exists, or why Madden would claim it did if all the paperwork had not been signed.