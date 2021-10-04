EA Sports is adding a much requested feature to NHL 22

NHL 22 will launch worldwide next week on Xbox and PlayStation platforms. The franchise will be moving into the next-generation of consoles, and it will do so with a brand-new feature in the title. It’s one that has been in other EA Sports games, and has been requested by users for quite some time now: roster sharing.

EA Sports stated during its Be a Pro and Franchise Mode dev stream on October 4 that roster sharing will be implemented into NHL 22. During the livestream, the team noted that it was aware that the general NHL community wanted this feature added into the franchise, and it’s something that the developers themselves wanted to implement.

🚨 IT'S HAPPENING 🚨



Roster Sharing is coming to #NHL22! 🔥



Get ready to start downloading custom rosters in early December 🗓 pic.twitter.com/lD4DLXhXtg — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) October 4, 2021

Now, roster sharing is officially confirmed for NHL 22. This should be considered a major victory for fans who love to spend time creating custom rosters and want to share them with other users. Additionally, roster sharing should be a boon for those who want to find rosters that include custom created players of amateur hockey players who have either not been drafted yet, or in the NCAA and have been selected by a NHL team, and are ineligible to be added to the real rosters, or those looking to roll with legend teams.

The NHL developers did note that this feature will not be available right away. Roster sharing will be implemented into NHL 22 via a patch that will drop in December.