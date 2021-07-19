EA teases the future of skate in new trailer but won’t be part of EA Play Live show: “We’re working on it”

The original Skate was first developed by EA and released back in 2007 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and mobile, followed by its sequels Skate 2 and Skate 3. The series proved to be a commercial success and so EA finally announced a new title for the franchise, simply called Skate, in June 2020. After that has been mostly radio silence, with fans of the franchise eagerly awaiting a new entry in a series that hasn’t received one in over a decade.

Today Full Circle, the studio that EA established in Vancouver to oversee the development of Skate, released a new teaser trailer. The trailer visually shows very little of the game’s progress, with the titular tongue-in-cheek line “We’re working on it” used as both the main message of the video and the metric of progress with the title itself. However, we are treated to clips of some live mo-cap, showing off the accuracy and fluidity of each move that will be animated in the full game.

The trailer, which can be viewed below, comes after an official statement from Full Circle announcing that Skate will not be at the EA Play Live show airing this coming Thursday. According to the statement, the studio is “committed to doing this thing right” and as a result needs more time for development.

The trailer itself also features several content creators starring in the videogame who were able to try out the game and share brief comments on how well it plays so far. The feedback is positive and rather animated so hopefully, this represents the quality of the final product.