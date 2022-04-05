Early Access release date for My Time at Sandrock announced

The Early Access date for the game My Time at Sandrock, the sequel to My Time at Portia, has finally been announced. Following the first game’s success, which sends people to the colorful post-apocalyptic city of Portia, My Time at Sandrock expands on the world players were introduced to in 2019.

With several delays hitting the game’s production, My Time at Sandrock has been in the works for a while, but finally, players will be able to access the Steam and Epic Early Access versions of the game. Coming to the popular platforms on May 26, players can look forward to visiting the new region with tons of new activities. The game is set only to be available for Early Access on PC and SteamDeck, and no official release date has yet been given.

Image via Pathea Games.

In the Twitter post published on the MyTimeAtSandrock Twitter page, a short video showcases the vibrant colors and activities players can expect in the game. Set in the desert region of Sandrock, players can look forward to similar activities as before, such as building in your workshop, farming, and fighting mobs of enemies to gain exciting loot. The footage also shows a few new exciting minigames players can participate in, including sand-fishing and dance battles.