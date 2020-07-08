Early Paper Mario: The Origami King review suggests it doesn’t fold under expectations

Paper Mario: The Origami King is another first-party home run for Nintendo if an early review of the upcoming RPG is to be believed. The sixth entry in Nintendo’s Paper Mario spin-off series isn’t out until later this month, but it has already earned a rave review from one leading Japanese outlet.

Famitsu — courtesy of Gematsu — has awarded Paper Mario: The Origami King with a 36 out of 40 review score, which indicates that the colorful, paper-infused title is a must-buy for all Nintendo Switch enthusiasts.

Instead of using the industry-recognized “out of 10” single reviewer scoring system, Famitsu pools together a score from four reviewers to provide a more balanced process to its reviews. Each staff member gave Paper Mario: The Origami King nine out of 10, hence it’s overall 36 out of 40 score.

Paper Mario: The Origami King’s score falls in line with Famitsu’s ratings of other games in the series. The original Paper Mario earned a 33 out of 40 score, Super Paper Mario picked up a 35 out of 40 review, Paper Mario: Color Splash earned, 35 out of 40, and Paper Mario: Sticker Star 36 out of 40.

Paper Mario: The Origami King will see the titular hero attempt to rescue Princess Peach from King Olly, a new antagonist who wants to conquer the world using origami. With the help of King Olly’s sister Olivia and other supporting characters, Mario will seek to overthrow the gang’s new ruler and restore peace to the Mushroom Kingdom.

Developed by series stalwart Intelligent Systems and published by Nintendo, Paper Mario: The Origami King will be released exclusively on Nintendo Switch on Friday, July 17.