Ed Boon potentially hints at the return of Konquest in Mortal Kombat 12

Netherrealm Studios creative director might be hinting at the return of the iconic Konquest mode in Mortal Kombat 12. In a recent Twitter poll, Boon asked his followers what game modes would they like to see make a return in a future Mortal Kombat game. All of the options were game modes from the Deception-Armageddon era of the series- Chess Kombat, Konquest, Motor Kombat, or, Puzzle Combat. And, unsurprisingly, Konquest has taken a majority of the votes.

Related: A WB earnings call confirms Mortal Kombat 12 will launch this year, despite zero confirmation of the game before now

Only (MK) Fans. 🤣 If you could bring back only ONE of these into a future MK game…. — Ed Boon (@noobde) March 19, 2023

Konquest has been a popular mode ever since it first appeared in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance. And it especially hit its peak popularity during the years of Mortal Kombat: Deception and Mortal Kombat: Armageddon. Konquest is essentially an open-world mode where players could explore the realms of the MK universe and complete a fully fleshed-out story and side missions. Netherrealm Studios didn’t include Konquest in future MK releases after Armageddon. But, with Boon’s tweet, it might be that fans can finally experience an open-world version of the MK world in next-gen graphics through Konquest.

This is not the first time Ed Boon has mentioned Konquest either. Back in November 2022, in a Q&A with fans, one user asked whether they would do a remaster of Deception. While Boon replied that it was unlikely, they were more open to doing a new Konquest. This further solidifies his recent poll of bringing back an old mode, specifically Konquest.

Not likely. More likely do a new Konquest. — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 20, 2022

The recent Mortal Kombat games have provided experiences in storytelling by seamlessly blending cutscenes and fights. Adding back Konquest would add another layer of freedom for players to properly immerse themselves in the Mortal Kombat universe. With Mortal Kombat 12 still not officially announced, it is hard to know whether Netherrealm Studios is considering bringing back these old modes. But, Konquest is definitely the frontrunner at the moment.