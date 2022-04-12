Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is releasing next month and is hitting Game Pass on Day 1

After a very successful Kickstarter campaign, 505 Games and Rabbit & Bear Studios have announced that Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, a new JRPG from Suidoken creator Yoshitaka Murayama, is launching on May 10.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is a 2.5D action RPG dungeon crawler where a party of heroes come together to rebuild a town called New Neveah. Rising, which was a stretch goal for the Kickstarter campaign for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and serves as a prequel before its events.

Not only is Rising a prequel to Hundred Heroes, but certain weapons and other items that the player can name in the game will carry over to Hundred Heroes, adding a little bit of personalization to the world you’re playing in once it releases sometime in 2023. It is also worth noting that while Rising is a prequel title, it is also much smaller in size compared to what Hundred Heroes will be. Also, Hundred Heroes will be a traditional turn-based RPG making the combat different from Rising.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising will be releasing on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG for $14.99. The title will also be launching on Game Pass day one as well as Hundred Heroes, so if you are a subscriber that seems like the perfect platform to play on.