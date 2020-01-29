EK sets their sights on all-in-one CPU liquid cooling

EK, purveyors of systems to keep your PC parts from melting, have just announced a new all-in-one CPU cooler. The EK-AIO offers out of the box, plug and play liquid cooling for your processors, without the worry of leaks.

EK is touting the EK-AIO as ultra-quiet for those who are worried about noise, and easy to install, as it will be compatible with all the latest Intel and AMD chipsets thanks to rotary fittings that allow for easy adjustment. It also has fully customizable D-RGB lighting on both the block and the fans, because what component worth your money doesn’t?

While EK is well established in the field of component cooling, they haven’t ventured into the realm of all-in-one kits very deeply before. Focusing on custom loops and modular set-ups, they appear to be taking a run at the all-in-one market with a solid offering.

There are three different models to choose from, the EK-AIO 120 D-RGB, 240 D-RGB, and 360 D-RGB, offering 120mm, 240mm, and 360mm radiator sizes, respectively. Radiator size will largely be dictated by the size of your build, with the 360mm model providing suitable cooling for high-end processors that produce considerable heat.

EK will start shipping the EK-AIO on Feb. 28, and they are currently available for preorder on their website with a 10 percent discount. Pricing is $89.99 ($80.99 with the discount) for the 120mm model, $199.99 ($107.99 with the discount) for the 240mm model, and $154.99 ($139.99 with the discount) for the 360mm model.

Each model comes with a five-year warranty. If you are very eager, you can place your order today, or wait until the internet gets their hands on these new EK-AIOs and puts them through their paces.