Electronic Arts running into severe server issues, but is working on resolving them

If you’re having trouble playing your favorite Electronic Arts games this morning, it’s not just you. Apparently, the company is running into server issues across a number of titles, including Star Wars: Battlefront II and FIFA 20.

Several players took to Twitter a little while ago to report that they were having trouble connecting with their games. First came YouTube creator and soccer fan KrasiFIFA, who noted he couldn’t connect to FIFA 20.

Krasi on Twitter @NepentheZ EA admins who read my previous tweet: Hey Boss, Krasi can still play #FIFA20 EA: Solved Me: 😭

In another tweet, DICE’s Ben Walke made note that several games were affected by server outages, and not just FIFA. He noted that “this might be affecting your ability to play online across multiple titles, including Star Wars: Battlefront II.”

Ben Walke on Twitter Seems there’s an issue with connectivity across EA servers right now. This might be affecting your ability to play online across multiple titles, including Star Wars Battlefront II. Teams are already working on it. https://t.co/jLXmU3r5vw

EA’s help channel on Twitter has acknowledged these issues and provided the following message for players. “We’re aware of a problem currently impacting EA and EA Help services, so you may have trouble reaching us,” it noted. “We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and we’ll keep you informed.”

Though it didn’t provide any kind of timeframe as to how long the services would be down, it is working diligently to fix them. After all, it knows how many players enjoy games like FIFA 20, Apex Legends and more. It’s more than likely the problem will see a resolution sooner rather than later, possibly within the hour.

We’ll provide any further updates we hear as soon as they become available.