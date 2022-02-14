Ex-Yakuza director’s new Nagoshi Studio to create games “that offer a high level of human drama”

The newly set up Nagoshi Studio, headed by company namesake and ex-Sega chief creative officer and Yakuza director Toshihiro Nagoshi is teasing its upcoming projects, claiming that its wish is to create impressive games “that offer a high level of human drama.”

Speaking to IGN Japan (translated by IGN), Nagoshi wants to create and release high-quality, impressive games under NetEase “influenced by movies” and “that offer a high level of human drama.” The newly-formed Nagoshi Studio is looking to develop games that can reach a worldwide audience, matching the success of the Yakuza titles. This is a studio set up to create console and PC hits, not smartphone games.

Without going into too many details, Nagoshi explained that “what the world expects from” the studio and him “is games with dramatic and moving stories.” The team will continue to use capture performances in its games to heighten the drama and storytelling with “even more emotionally engaging performances.” It’s hard to imagine something more dramatic than the Yakuza series, but we’re up for a surprise.

What Nagoshi has up his sleeves is anyone’s guess, but we do know that it will follow the dramatic storytelling of his Yakuza series and will look to potentially up the ante. Dramatic storytelling will come first in whatever the new studio creates and we can’t wait to see what’s next for the Yakuza and Super Monkey Ball director. Hopefully, we see what Nagoshi and his team have been up to sooner, rather than later.