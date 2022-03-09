F-Zero X comes to Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack March 11

F-Zero fans can’t catch a break. Meanwhile, Nintendo continues to revitalize beloved franchises like Metroid, while its futuristic racing property has been missing in action for nearly 20 years. It’s not the revival fans were hoping for, but we at least know Nintendo hasn’t forgotten that F-Zero exists.

F-Zero X is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack on March 11. This iteration of the franchise features over 30 vehicles and five different gameplay modes ranging from the traditional Grand Prix mode to Death Race, a mode in which players accrue stars by knocking players off the track until there is no one left standing.

The series got its start with F-Zero on the SNES, making a great case for the console’s Mode 7 feature, allowing it to rotate and scale its visuals to provide a pseudo-3D look. While this did a great job at capturing a sense of speed and depth for its era, F-Zero X on the Nintendo 64 was the first true 3D installment.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or never dabbled with the games, F-Zero X is a great installment that captures what people love about the series. Its sense of speed is backed by creative courses and a soundtrack befitting the chaos that ensues.