Factorio’s expansion will double the size of the game, cost you more time with your family

Wube Software LTD, developers of the incredibly addictive Factorio, has let slip some details on the game’s upcoming expansion. Initially announced a year ago, the expansion is still not ready for public consumption, but the developers are willing to break down some important details in a blog post.

Of interest to all fans will be the size of the update, which the developers have likened to the entire base game. Yes, the size of Factorio will double with this new expansion, which is amazing news for the folks out there who have spent hundreds if not thousands of hours in pursuit of the perfect system. The price has also been revealed, at $30, the same as the base game.

Factorio has always been a strange beast in the video game industry when it comes to price, stalwartly sticking to their asking price and never being discounted or going on sale since the game hit version 1.0. This is commendable in an industry that is racing to undervalue the work put into the development of games.

According to the update, setting expectations for both the size and the price of the expansion will allow the developers to move forward with a clear idea without delivering too little, or getting bogged down in years of development trying to do too much.

For people who want to explore the expansion, but also have a deep love of the base game, then the news is good, as you will be able to turn off all the additional content for a traditional run-through of the game if you wish.