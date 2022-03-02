Famed RPG series Dungeon Siege is back — as a metaverse experience on the blockchain

Between all the games, expansions, even film adaptations, Square Enix’s Dungeon Siege RPG series is quite beloved. Hearing it talked about again is surely exciting for fans, but learning that it’s tied into blockchain metaverse game The Sandbox might put a real damper on the news.

As revealed in a press release, The Sandbox is adding a Dungeon Siege experience to its voxel world. The Sandbox allows players to build and license their own content within the metaverse, and there will be two kinds of Dungeon Siege integration added to the pile. The first is a pre-built experience that will teach players the “best practices for constructing Dungeon Siege adventures.” The second part of this crossover is the addition of Dungeon Siege characters and items for use across The Sandbox’s creator tools. In short, you can play a Dungeon Siege RPG mock-up in The Sandbox then make your own content with the same assets.

Considering that this is a Square Enix property dabbling in the world of the blockchain, the metaverse, NFTs, and all of that business, there’s understandably been some apprehension about other Square games going the same route. Fortunately for Final Fantasy 14 fans, that MMO will not be adding NFTs or the like. Naoki Yoshida said as much just a few weeks ago.